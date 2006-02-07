Comedy Debuts 'Linear' Series On MotherLoad

For the first time, Comedy Central will debut a series on its broadband channel, MotherLoad, before it premieres on the linear channel.

Stand up comedy show Live at Gotham will premiere as short daily segments on MotherLoad starting March 27. The hour episodes won't hit Comedy Central until summer 2006.

Gotham begins filming at New York’s Gotham Comedy Club March 26. Each taping will feature six up-and-coming comedians, with a different comedian featured each day on Motherload.

MotherLoad segments, debuting March 27, will add new segments from each day's tapings for the next six weeks.

Live At Gotham will debut on the linear channel as six hour episodes, with additional footage that did not run on the broadband channel.

Gotham is produced by Stu Schreiberg, Robert Hartmann and Judy Marmel Brown for Levity Productions. Comedy Central’s senior VP, original programming and development, Lou Wallach, is handling the series for the network.