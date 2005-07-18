Comedy Collars More 'Blue Collar'
Comedy Central has signed a wide-ranging deal with its Blue Collar comedians, including a pilot pick-up for The Naked Trucker.
Parallel Entertainment, which represents Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, Ron White and Dan Whitney (Larry the Cable Guy), have struck a deal for a third Blue Collar Comedy Tour movie--the first two films set ratings records for the cable net--several specials and a pilot pickup, The Naked Trucker.
The pilot is based on the L.A. stage show, The Naked Trucker and T-Bones Show with Dave "Gruber" Allen (Freaks and Geeks) and David Koechner (Saturday Night Live).
