Comedy Central Ups Bernath
By Alex Weprin
Comedy Central has promoted David Bernath to executive VP of
program strategy and multiplatform programming. Bernath had been senior VP at
the MTV Networks-owned cabler.
In his new role he will continue to oversee Comedy's program
scheduling and acquisitions groups, in addition to managing the network's
content across the digital platforms.
Bernath spearheaded the deal to bring basic cable
syndication rights to Its Always Sunny in
Philadelphia to Comedy Central, and also inked the deal to resurrect Futurama.
"Dave has been a key architect in the success of Comedy
Central over the last five years," said Comedy Central President Michele Ganeless.
"His passion for comedy, innovative approach to deal making and keen
strategic sense will help the network continue to thrive."
