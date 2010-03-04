Comedy Central Ups Bernath

Comedy Central has promoted David Bernath to executive VP of

program strategy and multiplatform programming. Bernath had been senior VP at

the MTV Networks-owned cabler.

In his new role he will continue to oversee Comedy's program

scheduling and acquisitions groups, in addition to managing the network's

content across the digital platforms.

Bernath spearheaded the deal to bring basic cable

syndication rights to Its Always Sunny in

Philadelphia to Comedy Central, and also inked the deal to resurrect Futurama.

"Dave has been a key architect in the success of Comedy

Central over the last five years," said Comedy Central President Michele Ganeless.

"His passion for comedy, innovative approach to deal making and keen

strategic sense will help the network continue to thrive."