Comedy Central Taps Grimes for SVP, Digital Media

Comedy Central has hired Steve Grimes as senior vice president, digital media, MTV Networks Entertainment Group announced today. Grimes comes to Comedy Central from sports-card company Topps, where he was vice president and chief digital officer.

Grimes is based in New York City and reports to Erik Flannigan, executive vice president, digital media for MTV Networks Entertainment Group.

In his new role, Grimes will be tasked with maximizing digital revenue growth opportunities and developing programming extensions to Comedy Central shows. He will also oversee the network's digital media initiatives and staff and represent the channel's interests within MTV Networks.

"Steve brings a wealth of experience in everything from site design to product to integrated marketing to sponsor integration to video distribution," said Flannigan in a statement. "I know him to be a smart, savvy and talented leader who will fit in well with our team and our network."

Before joining Topps in 2008, Grimes held positions at the NBA, RealNetworks, Starwave Corporation, and in advertising.