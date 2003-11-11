Comedy Central Spoofs Queer Eye

It was bound to happen eventually. Comedy Central is readying a Queer Eye for the Straight Guy spoof aptly titled Straight Plan for the Queer Man.

On Comedy’s show, four straight comedians will give a gay man a crash course in straight world and help them pose as a straight man. The net is making three hour-long episodes and it is slated for a Feb. 17 debut.

Bravo is also playing with the Queer Eye concept a bit. The network plans to make a special hour-long episode for 2004 where straight guys "make better" a gay man.