Comedy Central slates House Arrest

Comedy Central is hoping for another animated hit with its new adult cartoon.

House Arrest.

The show features two 20-something slackers living under house arrest and

watching animated shorts of their favorite comics.

Comedy has order up 13 episodes of the half-hour show, which comes from Denis

Leary's and Jim Serpico's production company, Apostle.

House Arrest is slated for a 2004 debut.

Comedy's latest original reality show, I'm with Busey, starring comedy

writer Adam de la Pena hanging out with his hero, actor Gary Busey, debuts June

17.