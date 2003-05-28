Comedy Central slates House Arrest
Comedy Central is hoping for another animated hit with its new adult cartoon.
House Arrest.
The show features two 20-something slackers living under house arrest and
watching animated shorts of their favorite comics.
Comedy has order up 13 episodes of the half-hour show, which comes from Denis
Leary's and Jim Serpico's production company, Apostle.
House Arrest is slated for a 2004 debut.
Comedy's latest original reality show, I'm with Busey, starring comedy
writer Adam de la Pena hanging out with his hero, actor Gary Busey, debuts June
17.
