Comedy Central Sends Up Local News

Continuing a theme of sending up the news—Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert—Comedy Central has picked up 10 episodes of DreamWorks Television's American Lives for a summer 2006 debut.

The pseudo documentary series, initially commissioneed by NBC Universal, takes aim at local news through fake local news reporters and anchors from KSGY Spokane who interact with real people as they pretend to produce stories for faux local show, American Lives.

The show is created by Dan Mazer (Da Ali G Show). the improv-trained case includes Zach Galifianakis (Comedians of Comedy), Andrea Savage (Significant Others), and Matt Walsh (Upright Citizens Brigade, The Daily Show).

Attention Radio-Television News Directors Association: The fake local newspeople are billed as dysfunctional, or as the network puts it: "The real scoop about local news and the misfits who make it."