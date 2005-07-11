Comedy Central Scrubs Up

Comedy Central has bought off-network episodes of Scrubs to begin fall 2006.

Scrubs began airing in 2001 on NBC. It has aired 83 episodes already and Comedy has a deal for the upcoming fifth season as well.



Comedy will share the syndication window for the Buena Vista show with WGN-TV, which will have the show in late night, while Comedy gets for prime time.The half-hour sitcom is produced by Touchstone TV and distributed by Buena Vista TV, both owned by Disney.