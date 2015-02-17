Comedy Central Renews ‘The Meltdown’ for Second Season

Comedy Central announced Tuesday it has renewed The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail for a second season.

The comedy series, hosted by Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani, features live stand-up shot in documentary style at Meltdown Comics.

The second season will run eight episodes.

“We are very pleased to be doing a second season of the show, if only to have another classic ‘Kent Alterman quote’ in a press release,” said Ray, Nanjiani and executive producer Emily Gordon. “No Comment,” said Kent Alterman, president, content development and original programming, Comedy Central.

Ray, Nanjiani and Gordon will executive produce, as well as Red Hour’s Ben Stiller, Debbie Liebling, Stuart Cornfeld and Mike Rosenstein