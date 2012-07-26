Comedy Central Promotes Luczak and Runyan to VP of Communications

Comedy Central has promoted Renata Luczak and Jenni Runyan to vice presidents, communications.

Luczak, who handles publicity for The Daily Show With Jon Stewart, The Colbert Report,Tosh.0 and the network's "Indecision" coverage, will oversee the brand's new Enterprises division. Runyan has headed up Comedy Central's West Coast communications team since 2006, responsible for series like South Park and Workaholics. She will add the upcoming series The Burn With Jeff Ross, Daniel Tosh's Brickleberry and The Kroll Show to her responsibilites.

Runyan also coordinates all of Comedy Central's participation in the TCA Press Tours, and Primetime and Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

"Renata and Jenni are incredibly innovative and extremely inspired communications strategists, handling the highest-profile series and initiatives for Comedy Central, including The Daily Show, The Colbert Report, South Park, Tosh.0, and Workaholics," said Steve Albani, senior VP of communications. "Their knowledge and expertise of the industry and trends in communications, as well as with our increasingly hard-to-reach target demographic of young males, combined with their strategic thinking and strong, trusting relationships with the media have been instrumental in making the group one of the most effective and inventive PR teams in the industry."