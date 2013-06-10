Comedy Central Names McLaughlin VP, Specials
Comedy Central has named Christian McLaughlin vice president
of specials, the network announced Monday.
McLaughlin will work from the company's New York office to
oversee current specials, stand-up series and events, as well as develop new
ones.
Prior to joining Comedy Central, McLaughlin served as vice
president of production at Bravo, where he oversaw reality series like Flipping
Out and Chef Roble and Co., and worked as an executive on Watch
What Happens Live.
"Christian's tireless commitment to
producing great programming, coupled with his bold approach to development as
well as his experience working with talent made him the perfect fit for the
job," said Jonas Larsen, senior VP, talent and specials, Comedy Central.
"That, and of course his uncanny resemblance to Nick Kroll."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.