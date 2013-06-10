Comedy Central Names McLaughlin VP, Specials

Comedy Central has named Christian McLaughlin vice president

of specials, the network announced Monday.





McLaughlin will work from the company's New York office to

oversee current specials, stand-up series and events, as well as develop new

ones.





Prior to joining Comedy Central, McLaughlin served as vice

president of production at Bravo, where he oversaw reality series like Flipping

Out and Chef Roble and Co., and worked as an executive on Watch

What Happens Live.





"Christian's tireless commitment to

producing great programming, coupled with his bold approach to development as

well as his experience working with talent made him the perfect fit for the

job," said Jonas Larsen, senior VP, talent and specials, Comedy Central.

"That, and of course his uncanny resemblance to Nick Kroll."