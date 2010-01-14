Comedy Central Names Alterman Head Of Programming
By Alex Weprin
Kent Alterman has been named head of programming for Comedy
Central. He is replacing former programming chief Lauren Corrao, who left the
network at the end of 2009.
Alterman is no stranger to the network, having led its New York development
office before leaving in 2001. While at Comedy he developed Strangers with
Candy, The Upright Citizens Brigade and Viva Variety, among
other programs. In his new role he will oversee all of the network's
development teams, and will report to Comedy Central President Michele Ganeless.
"I don't have any totally worked preconceived plan, Comedy Central is a place that I came up from, my formative years were here and I had great time developing shows with talented people like Amy Sedaris and Stephen Colbert," Alterman said in an interview.
Going forward Alterman says his first order of business is to catch up on what Comedy has in the pipeline, before adding his own touch to the network's schedule.
"I am interested in exploring every area, from animation to shows that aren't funny," he quipped.
After leaving the network he moved into feature films, where
he oversaw films such as Elf, Little Children and A History of
Violence for New Line as a development executive. He also directed and
executive produced Semi-Pro, starring Will Ferrell.
"I've known and worked with Kent for many years and we are excited
to have him rejoin the Comedy family," said Doug Herzog, president of the MTV
Networks Entertainment Group in a statement. "Kent is one of the preeminent
creative executives working today. His finely tuned comedic instincts are
sure to bring great new programming to the channel."
"We welcome Kent
back to Comedy Central with open arms," said Ganeless in a statement.
"With his experience in both film and television comedy and his strong
relationships within the comedy community, he is the perfect fit for the job."
