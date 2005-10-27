Comedy Central Makes Space for Futurama

The cosmic weirdos of Futurama will land on Comedy Central in 2008. The cable network picked up the rights to all 72 episodes of the Matt Groening/David X. Cohen animated series from Twentieth Television in a multi-year agreement.

The show, about a pizza delivery boy from 1999 and the friends he makes after waking up 1,000 years in the future, earned Emmy nominations in each of the five seasons it aired on Fox, 1999 to 2003. It won three times, including a 2002 award for Outstanding Animated Program. The show was created by Groening and produced by The Curiosity Company in association with 20th Century Fox Television.

Viacom-owned Comedy Central, an MTV Network, averaged 896,000 total viewers in prime time during third quarter.