Comedy Central Logs Top Cable Show

The Comedy Central Roast of Jeff Foxworthy laughed its way to being the most-viewed cable program for the week ending March 20, earning 6.2 million total viewers Sunday at 10 p.m. and ranking as the network’s second-most-watched telecast ever, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Two airings of the Scooby-Doo movie on Nick, the film’s premiere television broadcasts, took the second and third spots, with 4.85 and 4.80 million total viewers, respectively, on Saturday and Friday. The Saturday-night broadcast also nabbed the week’s top cable- programming spot with kids 2-11, with 2.9 million in that demo tuning in.

Rounding out the top-five cable programs in prime were Saturday’s 9:30 p.m. episode of SpongeBob on Nick, with 4.78 million viewers, and Monday’s 9 p.m. WWE programming on Spike, with 4.60 million.

The top three networks for the week in prime were TBS, USA and TNT, averaging 2.44 million, 2.36 million and 2.35 million total viewers respectively.