Comedy Central hits the road

Comedy Central will take viewers on a comical journey with a new spoof travel

show.

Gerhard Reinke's Wanderlust, starring comedian Josh Gardner as a German

travel-show host, ventures to six countries to explore their culture and history.

Gardner has worked as a writer for Comedy's The Man Show and Crank

Yankers, as well as a free-lance travel writer.

The network has ordered six episodes of the half-hour series, which debuts March 8

at 11:30 p.m.

Man Show creators Daniel Kellison, Adam Carolla and ABC's new late-night star, Jimmy Kimmel, executive-produce Wanderlust.