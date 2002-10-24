Comedy Central goes Mad
Comedy Central is giving new cable life to Mad TV, the Fox sketch-comedy show based on Mad magazine.
Comedy is plunking down about $28 million for the cable rights to nine
seasons, about $125,000 per one-hour show.
TNN: The National Network has been airing Mad TV reruns since 2001.
Mad TV, which joins Comedy's schedule Jan. 1, 2004, helps Comedy to fill
a void in its schedule since it lost off-nets of Saturday Night Live to
E! Entertainment Television earlier this year.
Comedy will run Mad TV several times per day, like it used to with
SNL.
