Comedy Central goes Mad

Comedy Central is giving new cable life to Mad TV, the Fox sketch-comedy show based on Mad magazine.

Comedy is plunking down about $28 million for the cable rights to nine

seasons, about $125,000 per one-hour show.

TNN: The National Network has been airing Mad TV reruns since 2001.

Mad TV, which joins Comedy's schedule Jan. 1, 2004, helps Comedy to fill

a void in its schedule since it lost off-nets of Saturday Night Live to

E! Entertainment Television earlier this year.

Comedy will run Mad TV several times per day, like it used to with

SNL.