Comedy Central Driven to Distraction

Electrical shocks, nudist relay races, vicious dog attacks and paint ball peltings, will all vie for contestants’ attention (though not in the same contest, we hope) in Comedy Central’s new game show, Distraction.

The show, based off a British game show by the same name, features four contestants competing to answer general knowledge questions while fending off zany physical challenges designed to throw them off course.

It premieres on the network Jan. 18 at 10:30 p.m. and will run for 12 episodes. Comedy will rerun the episodes Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Brash British comedian Jimmy Carr, who fronts the UK version, will host the American version as well. Viewers can get a preview of Carr on Comedy Central Presents Jimmy Carr, his own half-hour standup special on the network at 10 p.m. Jan. 14

Distraction is produced by FremantleMedia North America. Executive producer Michael Dugan’s previous credits include Trigger Happy TV, also on Comedy Central, and Smush on USA.

MTV Networks-owned Comedy Central is seen in more than 86 million U.S. homes.