Comedy Central brings back trio

Comedy Central has renewed three original series for second seasons starting in 2002.

The shows are part of Comedy Central's Sunday night line up. Insomniac with David Attell is already in production for its fourth season, while The Man Show will resume production in December and Let's Bowl early next year.

The Man Show's creators - comedians Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Carolla and Daniel Kellison - are developing another Comedy Central series slated to debut next year, although details are closely held.

The renewals come after Comedy Central pulled the plug on its pricey, but hyped, original series That's My Bush. - Allison Romano