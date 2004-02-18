Comedy Central Adds New Originals

Comedy Central is adding three new original series that are slated to debut in the third and fourth quarters.

Strip series Crossballs, hosted by comedian Chris Tallman, will spoof daily topical debate shows. A new animated series Odd Todd is based on unemployed New Yorker Todd Rosenberg’s life and his Web site oddtodd.com. Rosenberg will be one of the executive producers.

The third new show is sketch comedy Hollow Men, which features a British sketch group by the same name.