Comcast,Scripps Reach TV Everywhere Deal
Comcast and Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI) have reached
a long-term deal that will make Scripps' content available to the MSO's Comcast's
Xfinity TV customers on linear and on demand platforms for online, mobile, and
other devices, as well as Scripps' sites and services.
"This agreement with Scripps Networks underscores our
commitment to TV Everywhere and our desire to use the latest technologies and
rapid pace of innovation to deliver the best content to Xfinity TV customers
wherever and whenever they want to watch it," noted Gregory Rigdon, executive
vice president of content acquisition at Comcast in a statement.
The agreement also marks a notable step forward in advanced
advertising efforts. It includes increased distribution of SNI's content
through Comcast's video-on-demand services and will involve the use of
Comcast's advanced advertising platforms, such as dynamic ad insertion, that is
designed to boost revenues from VOD content.
Scripps' lifestyle networks include HGTV, DIY Network, Food
Network, Cooking Channel, Travel Channel and Great American Country.
"This agreement benefits our viewers and Comcast customers,
making available on multiple platforms - both in home and out of home - our
lifestyle programming that viewers are so passionate about," said Henry Ahn,
executive vice president of distribution strategy at SNI in a statement.
