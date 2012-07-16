Comcast,Scripps Reach TV Everywhere Deal

Comcast and Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI) have reached

a long-term deal that will make Scripps' content available to the MSO's Comcast's

Xfinity TV customers on linear and on demand platforms for online, mobile, and

other devices, as well as Scripps' sites and services.

"This agreement with Scripps Networks underscores our

commitment to TV Everywhere and our desire to use the latest technologies and

rapid pace of innovation to deliver the best content to Xfinity TV customers

wherever and whenever they want to watch it," noted Gregory Rigdon, executive

vice president of content acquisition at Comcast in a statement.

The agreement also marks a notable step forward in advanced

advertising efforts. It includes increased distribution of SNI's content

through Comcast's video-on-demand services and will involve the use of

Comcast's advanced advertising platforms, such as dynamic ad insertion, that is

designed to boost revenues from VOD content.

Scripps' lifestyle networks include HGTV, DIY Network, Food

Network, Cooking Channel, Travel Channel and Great American Country.

"This agreement benefits our viewers and Comcast customers,

making available on multiple platforms - both in home and out of home - our

lifestyle programming that viewers are so passionate about," said Henry Ahn,

executive vice president of distribution strategy at SNI in a statement.