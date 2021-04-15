Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile Undercuts the Big 3 on Unlimited 5G

Comcast has unveiled an aggressive pricing strategy for its fast-growing mobile product, offering unlimited 5G data for as little as $30 per month per line for new and existing customers.

It’s a competitive price: T-Mobile offers unlimited 5G at $140 a month for four lines, pricing the first three at $47 each and offering the fourth line gratis. Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile customers pay $45 for a single line of unlimited 5G service, $80 for two lines, $100 for three, and $120 for four.

Comcast’s previous unlimited data line offering is priced at $45 per month per line.

Xfinity Mobile is still offering its “By the Gig” plan, offering shared data at 1 GB for $15, 3 GB for $30 and 10 GB for $60.

Unlimited has its limits: After 20 GB of monthly data use, Xfinity throttles speeds to a maximum of 1.5 Mbps download/750 kbps upload, “determined and applied on a per line basis.”

Also starting later this month, new and existing Xfinity Mobile customers will be eligible for a free Motorola one 5G Ace phone when they add a line.

Xfinity Mobile is driven by a MVNO agreement to use Verizon’s 5G and 4G LTE networks. In addition, Comcast leverages a national network of more than 20 million WiFi hotspots to drive the service.

Xfinity Mobile added 246,000 subscribers in the fourth quarter, and 2020 with 2.8 million total lines of service. Comcast’s wireless revenue grew by 35.8% to $505 million in the fourth quarter.

“Our top-rated mobile service is now even better with our best unlimited pricing ever that includes 5G and offers savings up to $400 a year for customers as they have the freedom to pay for mobile the way that best fits their unique needs, either unlimited or By-the-Gig,” said Greg Butz, president of connectivity and consumer experience for Comcast Cable, in a statement. “By surrounding our Internet customers with innovative products like Xfinity Mobile, Flex, Peacock, xFi, and more, we’ve created a broadband product and a value proposition that we believe is unmatched in the industry.”