Comcast's Xfinity Flex Adds Support for Hulu + Live TV

Comcast has added support for Hulu + Live TV on Xfinity Flex, the streaming device platform it provides for free to its broadband-only users.

Users who pay for the premium Hulu service can access it on Flex via the Hulu app, which is already enabled for the platform.

Hulu + Live TV is becomes the third pay TV platform available on Xfinity Flex--Comcast's own Xfinity Stream app has been supported from the beginning, and support for Sling TV was added last year.

Comcast remains a 33% non-controlling owner of Hulu.

“The addition of Hulu + Live TV on Flex adds tremendous value for our Internet customers, giving them access to more of their streaming content and subscriptions alongside a growing catalog of free programming--all seamlessly integrated into one voice-enabled and easy-to-navigate experience,” said Rebecca Heap, senior VP of video and entertainment, Comcast Cable.