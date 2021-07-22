Comcast's Xfinity Flex Adds Support for Hulu + Live TV
Streaming box Comcast hands out to broadband-only users already supports Sling TV
Comcast has added support for Hulu + Live TV on Xfinity Flex, the streaming device platform it provides for free to its broadband-only users.
Users who pay for the premium Hulu service can access it on Flex via the Hulu app, which is already enabled for the platform.
Hulu + Live TV is becomes the third pay TV platform available on Xfinity Flex--Comcast's own Xfinity Stream app has been supported from the beginning, and support for Sling TV was added last year.
Comcast remains a 33% non-controlling owner of Hulu.
“The addition of Hulu + Live TV on Flex adds tremendous value for our Internet customers, giving them access to more of their streaming content and subscriptions alongside a growing catalog of free programming--all seamlessly integrated into one voice-enabled and easy-to-navigate experience,” said Rebecca Heap, senior VP of video and entertainment, Comcast Cable.
