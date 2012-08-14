Comcast's Strauss: 2012 Olympics Were 'TV Everywhere' Watershed Event
More than 1.5 million Comcast subscribers
accessed some 26 million video streams online and via mobile devices for
NBCUniversal's coverage of the 2012 London Olympic Games -- a
"watershed" event for TV Everywhere that the MSO will build on, Comcast
senior VP of digital and emerging platforms Matt Strauss said.
However, that represents less than 10% of Comcast's 22.1
million video customers. Meanwhile, NBCU irritated cord-cutters by mostly
shutting them out from the live Internet video walled-garden, who then griped
about it on Twitter and blogs and even turned
to workarounds to tap into the BBC's free, U.K.-only online feeds.
And, of course, Comcast had a vested financial interest in
promoting the high-stakes Olympics strategy of its own NBCUniversal division.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.