Comcast's Strauss: 2012 Olympics Were 'TV Everywhere' Watershed Event

More than 1.5 million Comcast subscribers

accessed some 26 million video streams online and via mobile devices for

NBCUniversal's coverage of the 2012 London Olympic Games -- a

"watershed" event for TV Everywhere that the MSO will build on, Comcast

senior VP of digital and emerging platforms Matt Strauss said.

However, that represents less than 10% of Comcast's 22.1

million video customers. Meanwhile, NBCU irritated cord-cutters by mostly

shutting them out from the live Internet video walled-garden, who then griped

about it on Twitter and blogs and even turned

to workarounds to tap into the BBC's free, U.K.-only online feeds.

And, of course, Comcast had a vested financial interest in

promoting the high-stakes Olympics strategy of its own NBCUniversal division.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.