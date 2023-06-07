Comcast Beats Back Patent Suit Against Its 'Churn Buster,' Xfinity X1

The golden age for Comcast's voice-powered Xfinity X1seems to have come and gone, with the video platform no longer billed as a "churn buster" in quarterly earnings reports -- especially in the wake of a record 614,000 lost linear pay TV customers in Q1.

But X1 is still winning, evidenced this week by a final judgement rendered in its favor by a Florida federal court.

Judge William Jung ruled granted Comcast's motion for judgement in the five-year-old patent-infringement suit filed against the cable operator by Fort Myers-based OTT tech startup WhereverTV.

WhereverTV claimed that Comcast's integration of Netflix and other streaming services into the X1 platform infringed on its patent, "Global Interactive Program Guide Application and Device," U.S. Patent No. 8, 656, 431.

For its part, Comcast claimed the patent covered an interactive program guide feature that the cable giant never ended up using. Judge Jung ruled that WhereverTV didn't convincingly prove X1 is infringing on its patent.

The "advanced" pay TV video platform's user base may be cutting the cord in increasing numbers these days. But after a big patent-trial win in Florida, it's running hot.