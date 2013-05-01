Comcast: We'll Stick With Triple Play

Despite moves by its closest MSO peer to de-emphasize selling a three-product bundle of video, data and phone, Comcast told analysts this morning that it will continue to upsell customers into its triple play product bundle.

First quarter video subscriber losses rose for the first time since the third quarter of 2010 at Comcast to 60,000 from 37,000 in 2012. On a conference call with analysts to discuss quarterly results, Comcast said the increase was due to two factors: a change in the way it accounts for video customers in multiple dwelling units (MDUs) and a price increase across a wider portion of its footprint.

Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts noted the increase in video losses, but said the company was still committed to growth.

