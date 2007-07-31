Comcast Ups Corporate and Public Affairs Executives

Comcast, the nation's largest cable operator, has promoted three corporate and public affairs executives in its Michigan region.

Louise Beller, corporate and public affairs director for the Detroit West area, has been named senior director of communications and public affairs; Leslie Brogan, government affairs area director for West Michigan, has been named senior director of government affairs; and Pamela Dover, regional director of public affairs for Michigan, has been named senior director of public affairs and business development.





The appointments were made by Juan Otero, VP, government affairs.