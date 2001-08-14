Comcast trying to buy off AT&T suitors

Comcast Corp. is in conversations with AOL Time Warner and other potential AT&T Broadband suitors in an attempt to fend off competing bids for AT&T's cable unit, The New York Times reports.

Executives from Comcast and AOL Time Warner are reportedly exploring a deal in Comcast would sell AOL Time Warner the 25% stake in Time Warner Entertainment which AT&T holds, if Comcast acquires AT&T Broadband. Comcast is also talking to Disney about favorable terms of carriage for its cable networks on Comcast-AT&T cable systems, if Disney stays out of the bidding.

AT&T honcho Michael Armstrong has reportedly held preliminary talks about a possible deal with both AOL Time Warner and Disney executives. AT&T is actively seeking an alternative to Comcast's unsolicited $58 billion bid for its cable operation.