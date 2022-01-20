Comcast Technology Solutions Expands Video Understanding Tool VideoAI Beyond Its Own House

Comcast Technology Solutions is expanding the software-as-a-service (SaaS) tool it uses to understand and manage metadata in Comcast's own streaming video to the broader market.

VideoAI is a tool the service provider uses for video understanding tasks such as video segmentation and contextual advertising within in-house platforms including streaming service Peacock, as well as the TV service divisions of Sky and Comcast Cable.

CTS, Comcast’s in-house video services division, hasn’t announced any clients for VideoAI yet. But it is touting the availability of a service that it says provides users with “actionable” metadata for wide range of video understanding/analysis tasks that include everything from chaptering video to enabling contextual advertising.

In fact, Bart Spriester, VP and GM of content and streaming providers suite for Comcast Technology Solutions said VideoAI enables the “Holy Grail” for advertisers — that is, tying their ad with a “high-value connection” to the content being played.

As an example, he cites a hypothetical car chase in a movie involving a newer model BMW. VideoAI would create a break in the content via metadata, that would also signal to the advertising data infrastructure that the ideal ad placement would be a 15-second spot for the BMW model featured in the film.

VideoAI could also be used to better facilitate the customer experience associated with binge-watching, signaling that multiple episodes of the same show are being watched consecutively and that the beginning credits should automatically be bypassed. ■