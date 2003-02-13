Comcast taps Microsoft lobbyist
Fresh off a merger that transformed Comcast Corp. into the country's top
cable operator, the Philadelphia-based company Thursday hired Microsoft Corp.'s
top lobbyist to lead its Washington, D.C., government-relations office.
Kerry Knott will join Comcast April 1 as vice president of federal government
affairs. He joins James Coltharp, who will continue focusing on Federal
Communications Commission issues.
Knott will report to executive VP David Cohen.
Before joining Microsoft, Knott was chief of staff to former House Majority
Leader Dick Armey (R-Texas). Knott managed Armey's first congressional campaign
in 1984.
