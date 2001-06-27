Comcast taps Liberate software for ITV

Comcast Cable Communications is working with Liberate's TV platform software to handle transmission of interactive services to subscribers with basic digital set-top boxes.

In a deal unveiled Wednesday, Comcast and Liberate are initially partnering with Gemstar-TV Guide Int'l. to dovetail TV Guide Interactive with video-on-demand services. In a prepared statement, Mark Hess, vice

president of digital television, Comcast Cable, said Comcast was aiming at creating "a central plug-and-play environment for new services on basic set-tops."

He didn't specify what types of services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. - Richard Tedesco