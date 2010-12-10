Comcast Taps Jenckes As SVP Video, Entertainment

Comcast has hired Marcien Jenckes -- the executive who oversaw AOL's launch of free Web services -- as senior vice president and general manager of video and entertainment services.

Jenckes takes over for Derek Harrar, who resigned from the cable operator in June 2010. Jenckes joined Comcast about three months ago, according to a spokeswoman. He reports to David Juliano, executive VP of marketing and product development.



Most recently, Jenckes was president of the Media and Content divisions of Grab Networks, a Dulles, Va.-based online video syndication network provider. Prior to that he was CEO of content-syndication firm Voxant. In 2008 Voxant and Anystream merged to form Grab Networks.

At AOL, Jenckes held a variety of roles including senior vice president of messaging, community and voice where he oversaw products including AOL Instant Messenger and ICQ. He also was responsible for launching AOL's free Web services, overseeing the design, development and programming of the AOL network, including the launch of the free AOL.com portal.

