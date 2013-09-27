Comcast Stops Selling ‘MyTV Choice' To New Subs

Comcast has stopped selling MyTV Choice, an ESPN-free video tier that the operator launched about two years ago that started at $24.95 per month.

"Effective 9/24/13, MyTV Choice and will no longer be available to new subscribers," reads a message on a web page dedicated to the service. FierceCable spotted the change on Thursday.

Comcast has not yet commented on or given a reason for the decision to pull back the service, which was introduced in late 2011. Comcast has not said how many customers have taken MyTV Choice, a service that has largely been used to retain customers using a thematic bundle in four programming categories: Kids; News & Info; Entertainment & Lifestyle; and Movies. Carriage deals with channels like ESPN do come with a base level of distribution, though it's not known if that factored into Comcast's reasoning in this instance.

