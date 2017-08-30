Comcast Starts Assessment, Restoration Phase in Houston

Aftersuspending operations temporarily in Houstonamid the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, Comcast announced Wednesday that it has begun the assessment and restoration efforts in the region.

That effort in the Greater Houston area includes Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Fort Bend, Harris, Liberty and Montgomery Counties.

The company said this phase will include an initial assessment of Comcast’s facilities, services and network so Comcast can “aggressively implement its recovery plan throughout the region.”



For more, go to multichannel.com.