Comcast Spotlight Cuts Positions

“Comcast Spotlight is cutting more jobs," spokesman Chris Ellis confirms. It sent out notices to employees this week, he said.

Comcast Spotlight is the ad sales arm of Comcast Cable, which cut about 300 positions this week. Ellis said he could not put a number to the Spotlight positions being cut, saying that was partly because some positions will be vacant posts that won't be filled and employees in others may be relocated to other jobs in the company.

The latest move is in addition to Spotlight layoffs and relocations from the consolidation of operations centers announced a couple of months back. Those affect employees in Baltimore, DC and Philadelphia, but the current cuts are across the entire Spotlight staff of about 3,500.

"This is a difficult decision to make," he said, "but the economic downturn and its residual impact on advertising revenues requires that we reevaluate our operations and adjust resources."