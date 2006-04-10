Comcast, Sony Get Spooky

Comcast and Sony Pictures Entertainment want to scare up subscribers for their first jointly owned programming service: a horror network. The ad-supported channel (yet unnamed) is slated to launch, fittingly, Oct. 31 as an Internet service and video-on-demand (VOD) on Comcast On Demand, with plans to add wireless later. There are no current plans for a linear channel.

The service is an outgrowth of the sale of MGM. Sony and Comcast, with private-equity investors, took control of the studio last year. As part of the deal, they will build cable networks using the Sony and MGM libraries. Comcast will manage any new channels under President of Emerging Networks Diane Robina. Robina and Sony Pictures Television President Steve Mosko plan to unveil the network at the NCTA National Show.

Initial content will be movie and TV thrillers. The Internet component will feature horror-film outtakes, music downloads, and original animation. The wireless channel will feature scary ringtones, sound effects and more.