Comcast signs Ripken

Former Baltimore Orioles great Cal Ripken Jr. has signed a two-year deal to become spokesman for Comcast Cable Communications Inc.

The deal goes through 2004, with an option for a third year.

As part of the agreement, Comcast will sponsor Ripken’s minor league team, the Aberdeen IronBirds (an Orioles affiliate), as well as the Cal Ripken World Series, the televised tournament to crown the champion of the Ripken division of the Babe Ruth League.