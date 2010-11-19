Comcast Shuffles Field Divisions

A day after announcing the new management lineup for its pending NBC Universal joint venture, Comcast will make some organizational changes to its cable operations, paring down its field divisions from four to three.

Comcast will dissolve the East Division, placing its Washington D.C. area, Philadelphia and southern New Jersey and Pittsburgh operations into the existing North-Central Division, which will be renamed the Northeast Division and include operations from Virginia upward through New England. Comcast will also rename its Southern Division the Central Division, adding systems in Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit and other Michigan properties. Houston, formerly part of the Southern Division, will join the West Division.

The changes will effectively streamline the cable operator into three divisions - Northeast, Central and West - and make it easier for the nation's largest cable operator to roll out new products and services.

