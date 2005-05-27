Comcast Sets Pace
Comcast has agreed to purchase between $375 million and $550 million worth of digital set-top boxes from pace over the next three years.
Comcast has also agreed to buy a non-exclusive license for Pace’s EngineWare software platform as the two work together on developing next-generation set-top box technologies.
