Comcast Says NBCU Is Negotiating 'Full Freight' Internet TV Deals

NBCUniversal is in talks with several Internet video providers to license a full lineup of programming comparable to what it offers traditional pay TV providers, Comcast disclosed in its annual report to the Federal Communications Commission.

In the past year, "NBCUniversal received and is negotiating

several 'full freight' requests," Comcast said in its second annual

compliance report to the commission, filed Thursday.

Comcast declined to provide additional details on the

negotiations.

Intel, for one, has publicly discussed plans

to launch an over-the-top pay TV service in 2013 and says it has approached

major programming providers. Others rumored to be developing a "virtual MSO"

service include Sony.

The terms of the FCC's January 2011 approval of the Comcast

deal for NBCU include a provision requiring the companies to offer video

programming to "legitimate OVDs on the same terms and conditions that would be

available to an MVPD [multichannel video programming distributor]."

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.