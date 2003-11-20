Comcast to Roll Out TV One

When upcoming African-American-aimed cable net TV One launches Jan. 19, it will boast analog distribution on some of Comcast’s biggest systems. The operator is a part owner of TV One, along with minority-owned radio group Radio One.

On Comcast, TV One will count 2.2 million expanded basic subscribers in the MSO’s Atlantic division, which includes Washington and Baltimore, as well as Atlanta, Detroit and Flint, Mich.