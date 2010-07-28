Comcast Reports Strong Q2

Comcast kicked off the second

quarter earnings season Wednesday by reporting strong results -- revenue

and cash flow were up about 6% each. And though the nation's largest

MSO may have missed analysts' targets for basic and high-speed data

growth, they appear to be attracting higher margin customers.

Overall, Comcast had a strong

second quarter financially -- beating analysts' expectations for revenue

and cash flow growth for the period. Free cash flow, up 15.8% to $1.4

billion in the quarter, also outpaced consensus estimates. Overall,

operating cash flow margins remained stable at 41.3% (vs. 41.1% in 2009)

suggesting that although Comcast has fewer customers, they are spending

more.

The Philadelphia-based MSO

seemed to miss the mark on basic customer losses -- Comcast shed 265,000

basic customers in the period, vs. the consensus estimate of 169,000

losses -- and high-speed data additions (118,000 customers vs. consensus

of 204,000), but stayed ahead of the pack on telephony additions (230,000 in the period vs. consensus of 200,000).



Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.