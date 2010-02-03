Comcast Reports Modest Q4 Earnings
Comcast reported fourth quarter results in line with expectations,
shedding almost 200,000 basic subscribers in the period as revenue rose
2.9% to $9.1 billion and operating cash follow increased 1.1% to $3.4
billion.
Comcast ended the year with 23.6 million video
subscribers, down 199,000 from the previous quarter. For the year,
consolidated revenue rose 3.9% to $35.8 billion and operating cash flow
increased 4.4% to $9.1 billion.
In a conference call with analysts,
chief operating officer Steve Burke said that despite nearly 200,000
lost video customers in the period, it could have been worse. Burke
said that the company decided to change course in the second half of
the year, focusing more on unit growth.
