Comcast to Rename OnDemand Online Service 'Xfinity'
By Alex Weprin
Comcast appears ready to launch its authentication-based online
video initiative under the new moniker of Fancast Xfinity TV, according
to promotional materials obtained by B&C.
The new service may also go by Xfinity, for short. The service had been
called OnDemand Online since it was first announced earlier this year.
Comcast has not yet responded to a request for comment.
In
addition to securing Xfinity.com and a number of similar websites
(ComcastXfinity.com, FancastXfinityTV.com, etc) the MSO has also
secured the Twitter feed at Twitter.com/Xfinity, and has even shot a
commercial for the new product.
A Google cache of Comcast.net featured the advertisement for Fancast Xfinity TV, as well as links to full episodes of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, Food Network's Ace of Cakes, BBC America's Top Gear and Comedy Central's South Park.
The
addition of Fancast in the branding shows that Comcast is doubling down
on its online video website, which has been an also ran against
competition such as Hulu (which it will gain partial ownership of when
the NBCU deal is finalized) and YouTube.
Comcast filed for a
trademark on Xfinity in July, though the filing only identified the
product as "Providing search engines for obtaining data via the
Internet and other electronic communications networks."
It is possible Xfinity.com could work as a search engine for finding movies and TV shows.
Last
month, Comcast Interactive Media president Amy Banse said the service
was still set to launch in December 2009, adding that the goal was to
have it roll out nationwide before Hannukah, which begins Dec. 12.
The
news comes as Comcast prepares to announce its long expected
acquisition of NBC Universal early Thursday morning. Once the deal is
done, content from NBC Universal's cable networks would presumably
become available through Xfinity.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.