Comcast to Rename OnDemand Online Service 'Xfinity'

Comcast appears ready to launch its authentication-based online

video initiative under the new moniker of Fancast Xfinity TV, according

to promotional materials obtained by B&C.

The new service may also go by Xfinity, for short. The service had been

called OnDemand Online since it was first announced earlier this year.

Comcast has not yet responded to a request for comment.

In

addition to securing Xfinity.com and a number of similar websites

(ComcastXfinity.com, FancastXfinityTV.com, etc) the MSO has also

secured the Twitter feed at Twitter.com/Xfinity, and has even shot a

commercial for the new product.

A Google cache of Comcast.net featured the advertisement for Fancast Xfinity TV, as well as links to full episodes of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, Food Network's Ace of Cakes, BBC America's Top Gear and Comedy Central's South Park.

The

addition of Fancast in the branding shows that Comcast is doubling down

on its online video website, which has been an also ran against

competition such as Hulu (which it will gain partial ownership of when

the NBCU deal is finalized) and YouTube.

Comcast filed for a

trademark on Xfinity in July, though the filing only identified the

product as "Providing search engines for obtaining data via the

Internet and other electronic communications networks."

It is possible Xfinity.com could work as a search engine for finding movies and TV shows.

Last

month, Comcast Interactive Media president Amy Banse said the service

was still set to launch in December 2009, adding that the goal was to

have it roll out nationwide before Hannukah, which begins Dec. 12.

The

news comes as Comcast prepares to announce its long expected

acquisition of NBC Universal early Thursday morning. Once the deal is

done, content from NBC Universal's cable networks would presumably

become available through Xfinity.