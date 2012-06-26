Comcast Rates in PEJ Study
According to a new interactive database from Project for
Excellence in Journalism, Comcast,
through NBC, is the top provider of network TV morning and evening news as well
as the No. 3 provider of both cable and online news.
Comcast, thanks to its NBCU deal, ranks as the top network
TV company with 14,190,800 combined morning and evening news viewers, followed
by Walt Disney (ABC) at 12,606,700, CBS with 8,840,100 and PBS with 1,100,000.
On the cable side, News Corp. was tops with 1,910,000
viewers, followed by Time Warner with 1,040,000 and Comcast with 1,010,000.
In the "top online news" category, Yahoo! led with
39,042,000 monthly unique visitors, but Comcast is No. 3 at 34,617,000, again
behind Time Warner at No. 2 with 34,617,000.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.