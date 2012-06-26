Comcast Rates in PEJ Study

According to a new interactive database from Project for

Excellence in Journalism, Comcast,

through NBC, is the top provider of network TV morning and evening news as well

as the No. 3 provider of both cable and online news.

Comcast, thanks to its NBCU deal, ranks as the top network

TV company with 14,190,800 combined morning and evening news viewers, followed

by Walt Disney (ABC) at 12,606,700, CBS with 8,840,100 and PBS with 1,100,000.

On the cable side, News Corp. was tops with 1,910,000

viewers, followed by Time Warner with 1,040,000 and Comcast with 1,010,000.

In the "top online news" category, Yahoo! led with

39,042,000 monthly unique visitors, but Comcast is No. 3 at 34,617,000, again

behind Time Warner at No. 2 with 34,617,000.