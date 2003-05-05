Comcast, Radio One tap Bell
Comcast Corp. and Radio One Inc. have recruited affiliate-sales veteran Bernard Bell to
head up distribution for their start-up African-American-oriented cable channel.
As senior vice president of affiliate sales and marketing, Bell is charged
with hammering out carriage deals with MSOs for the new -- and still unnamed --
channel.
He'll report to network president Johnathan Rodgers, ex-Discovery Networks
U.S. president, who joined the network last month.
The channel plans to target 25- through 54-year-old African Americans and
urban viewers with entertainment and a dash of news and public-affairs
programming.
