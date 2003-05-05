Comcast, Radio One tap Bell

Comcast Corp. and Radio One Inc. have recruited affiliate-sales veteran Bernard Bell to

head up distribution for their start-up African-American-oriented cable channel.

As senior vice president of affiliate sales and marketing, Bell is charged

with hammering out carriage deals with MSOs for the new -- and still unnamed --

channel.

He'll report to network president Johnathan Rodgers, ex-Discovery Networks

U.S. president, who joined the network last month.

The channel plans to target 25- through 54-year-old African Americans and

urban viewers with entertainment and a dash of news and public-affairs

programming.