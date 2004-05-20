Comcast Pushes MS Software
Microsoft Corp.'s investment in Comcast Corp. is finally paying off: The cable operator will make Microsoft's TV Foundation Edition 1.7 software available to up to 5 million subscribers.
The software includes electronic programming guide services, provides a platform for interactive services and can be integrated with DVR boxes.
It most recently was incorporated into Motorola's DCT 6412 set-top box , which supports dual-tuner DVR and HDTV.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.