Comcast Pushes MS Software

Microsoft Corp.'s investment in Comcast Corp. is finally paying off: The cable operator will make Microsoft's TV Foundation Edition 1.7 software available to up to 5 million subscribers.

The software includes electronic programming guide services, provides a platform for interactive services and can be integrated with DVR boxes.

It most recently was incorporated into Motorola's DCT 6412 set-top box , which supports dual-tuner DVR and HDTV.