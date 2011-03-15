Comcast Providing Free Calls to Japan for Xfinity Customers
To
help those who have family and friends in Japan, Comcast announced that
it will offer free calls to the region for its Xfinity Voice and
Business Class Voice customers, the company announced Tuesday.
Comcast
will remove all charges from calls made to Japan from Mar. 11-Apr. 10,
which will not require any action by the customers. Calls to both
landline and mobile phones will be covered.
"We
want to help ensure our customers with loved ones living in or visiting
Japan have the means to remain in close contact with them during this
difficult time," said Cathy Avgiris, SVP and GM, communications and data
services, Comcast.
