Comcast Providing Free Calls to Japan for Xfinity Customers

To

help those who have family and friends in Japan, Comcast announced that

it will offer free calls to the region for its Xfinity Voice and

Business Class Voice customers, the company announced Tuesday.

Comcast

will remove all charges from calls made to Japan from Mar. 11-Apr. 10,

which will not require any action by the customers. Calls to both

landline and mobile phones will be covered.

"We

want to help ensure our customers with loved ones living in or visiting

Japan have the means to remain in close contact with them during this

difficult time," said Cathy Avgiris, SVP and GM, communications and data

services, Comcast.