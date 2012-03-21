Comcast Promotes Three Women to Senior VP

Comcast has promoted three women executives to senior vice president: Tracy Pitcher to SVP of small and midsize business operations, Rebecca Scilingo to SVP of the Enterprise Project Management Office for Comcast Cable and Amy Stipandic to SVP of strategic process, design and delivery for the MSO.

Pitcher joined Comcast Business Services in January 2011 and is responsible for the strategic direction and organizational effectiveness of service delivery, technical operations and care for all of the company's small and midsize customers. She reports to Bill Stemper, president of Comcast Business Services.

Scilingo, who joined Comcast in 1998, previously was responsible for creating the organization that helps bring innovative new products and services to the operator's customers. She reports to Steve Croney, senior vice president of financial operations for Comcast Cable. Scilingo is a member of Multichannel News' 2006 Wonder Women class.

Stipandic previously served as vice president of strategic process, design and delivery, where she pioneered the use of a business process design approach that's become an integral part of Comcast's technology development and ongoing efforts to improve the customer experience. She also recently assumed responsibility for designing Comcast's joint service experience with Verizon Wireless. Stipandic, who joined Comcast in 2001, reports to Rick Germano, senior vice president of national customer operations.