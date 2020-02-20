Comcast Promotes Khoury to Chief Communications Officer

Comcast said it has promoted senior VP of corporate and digital communications Jennifer Khoury to chief communications officer, succeeding D’Arcy Rudnay who is retiring after 16 years.

Her appointment is effective today (Feb. 20), and Khoury will oversee Comcast’s external and internal corporate communications functions.

“I can’t thank D’Arcy enough for her friendship and leadership, her unwavering commitment to our success, and her dedication and service to our company,” Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said in a press release. “D’Arcy created our corporate brand and has led our communications strategy through some of the most important milestones in our history. We’ve been side-by-side through game-changing acquisitions, including NBCUniversal and Sky, industry-shaping technological innovations, and an incredible period of growth. D’Arcy has been a trusted partner to me for nearly two decades and her impact on our company cannot be overstated.”

D'Arcy Rudnay

Rudnay will remain with the company through the end of the year and serve as senior advisor to Comcast’s Executive Leadership Team.

Khoury joined Comcast about 20 years ago and has been responsible for leading communications for Comcast Cable. She also oversees the corporate digital communications team, a function she built over the past decade.

“Jenn is a fantastic leader and the perfect person to lead us into the future,” Roberts said in the press release. “This well-deserved promotion will come as no surprise to those who know and have worked with Jenn. Her strategic vision and deep knowledge of the company and the industry has earned her the respect and support of our entire management team.”

Jennifer Khoury

Khoury will report to Roberts and to Adam Miller, who was also promoted to senior executive vice president of Comcast Corporation in addition to his executive vice president role at NBCUniversal.