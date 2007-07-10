Comcast Programs Executive Changes

Comcast announced today several promotions to its Programming Group, led by group President Jeff Shell, and its Acquisition Group, led by Matt Bond.

The Programming Group changes are as follows:

Bill Bridgen is joining Comcast SportsNet and reporting to SportsNet President John Litner. Bridgen was previously Executive Vice President of Network Distribution, Comcast Programming Group.

Alan Dannenbaum will take Bridgen’s place as Executive VP of Distribution and will report to John Shell. Dannenbaum previously held the position of Senior Vice President of Content Acquisition for Comcast.

Earl Marshall was named Vice President of Business Development, Comcast Programming Group and will report to Joe Donnelly, CFO of Comcast Programming Group. Marshall previously served as Senior Director for Comcast’s Corporate Development Group.

The Acquisition Group changes are as follows:

Jennifer Gaiski was promoted to Senior Vice President, Content Acquisition. Gaiski previously served as VP of Content Acquisition.

Allan Singer succeeds Dannenbaum as Senior Vice President, Content Acquisition.

Matthew Strauss was named Senior Vice President of New Media. Strauss recently served as Senior Vice President of Content Acquisition and Development.

All three will report to Executive Vice President of Content Acquisition, Matt Bond.